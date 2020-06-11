There was some major clean-up in Saginaw on Thursday after storms swept through the region on Wednesday.
“I try to keep my stuff looking good,” said Gregory Kohnke Sr., Saginaw resident.
The storms caused some side streets in the city to close due to damage.
Kohnke was doing yard work right before the storm hit.
“Soon as we got done, it started raining and really coming down hard. So we had to zig-zag through the neighborhood to get home,” he said.
Bob Gilman was also working before the storm hit.
“From where I left to where I was coming was more of a disaster than where I was at,” Gilman said.
There were a lot of tree debris and downed powerlines in Saginaw on Thursday. But there were also plenty of residents cleaning up not only their yard, but others’ as well.
Gilman spent the morning cleaning his property and some vacant lots near him. He picked up the smaller sticks and branches.
“We start cleaning up the debris and take care of stuff. We had a tree down in the neighbor’s driveway across the street. Just kinda getting things together,” Gilman said.
As for Kohnke, he is also collecting the smaller pieces of tree debris.
“I just try to burn it up and try to make things look presentable,” Kohnke said.
Both men wanted to keep their area looking beautiful.
“Well it keeps the community clean and takes a lot of blight out of neighborhoods. Just gotta have pride in your neighborhood, pride in your city,” Gilman said.
