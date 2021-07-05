4th of July fireworks are fascinating to watch. The Saginaw show by all accounts left crowds quite pleased.
“It was absolutely amazing. We had a gorgeous day. We started out early this morning raising the 50 by 80-foot American flag with hundreds of volunteers,” one man said.
“You guys gotta donate to Saginaw area fireworks to keep this thing going. It was absolutely phenomenal," another viewer said.
But the festivities leave a trace behind, bringing Saginaw residents to the rescue going after garbage left after the fourth festivities.
This group, organized partially on Facebook, are doing a pickup and cleanup in old town, meeting first in the Extreme Dance Complex parking lot, assembling brooms and trash bags.
“Every year after the 4th of July we tend to get a lot of trash here, so I put together an event to get some people down here and get it cleaned up,” Jamie Wallace, the owner of Extreme Dance Arts said.
“Jamie posted on Facebook that they’re gonna be cleaning up the area after the fireworks, it’s pretty messy so we had an hour to spare, so even if it’s just an hour we wanted to be a blessing to the community and give back,” Jessica Cirilo, a volunteer said.
Some not able to volunteer in person, are donating push brooms, dust pans, gloves, trash bags, yard waste bags and other items, so that volunteers can supply all the elbow grease.
Old Town has a less than stellar reputation, and is disrespected by many Saginaw residents, but the people who live there and own the businesses there are some of the most dedicated and socially invested people in the entire Tri-City area. They don't care who left the mess or why. They don't care that it is the city's job to clean it up. They are out there doing it themselves anyway because they care that much. It speaks volumes, and not just about them. It is a shame they are the exception.
