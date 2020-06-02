IMAGE: Saginaw Protest

Saginaw residents are standing up and speaking out.

Protesters marched from Hoyt Park to the Saginaw County Courthouse where some shared their experiences with police brutality in their backyard.

Residents said police violence, excessive force, and over-policing is an issue in Saginaw. Not only are they demanding changes to the policy, but they also want community leaders to recognize the abuse and hold the agencies accountable.

“What we are trying to do here at the rally is bring up actual stories from Saginaw NATO. Saying ok, this is what happened to me so people can be aware that yes, it happens here,” Indigi Dudley said.

Residents are hoping that change will soon come after their peaceful protest.

“We don’t need understanding at this time. We are not going to allow a pandemic to keep our mouth shut,” one protester said to crowd.

Residents said the demand for justice doesn’t stop now. They are encouraging everyone to share their experiences by using the hashtags ‘it happens here too’ and ‘stand up Saginaw.’

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.