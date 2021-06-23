After surveillance footage shows shoot outs breaking out in the streets overnight, many Saginaw residents are fed up.
The sound of gun fire echoed through the night sky early Wednesday morning in one mid-Michigan neighborhood, leaving neighbors terrified.
“We heard what sounded like firecrackers going off, but it was so loud we knew it wasn’t,” one witness said.
Because of fear of retaliation, the local neighborhood witness wants to stay anonymous.
The witness tells TV5 the crossfire happened around 2:00 a.m. in Saginaw near Court street and Congress avenue. In a home surveillance video, you can hear the rapid gun fire and see the gunman get away.
“I’m angry, honestly, I’m tired and I’m angry and I’m so sick of worrying if my kids are going to end up getting shot for being in the wrong place or sleeping in the wrong area of the house,” the witness said.
The witness said there was some close calls.
“I’d have to say, uh, 20 to 30 shots and then about a ten second break and then another dozen or so shots,” the witness said.
She said her neighbor’s TV was struck by a stray bullet, and her gutter was also hit. She’s relieved it didn’t make its way into the house.
“Luckily, it didn’t uh I mean it did, for another neighbor. You know, the neighbor’s cars got shot up,” the witness said.
The witness said she may have no other option but to move if the violence continues.
“It’s terrifying, uh you, you want to live where you know that your children are safe, and we thought that we had moved to a neighborhood into a part where they would be. I don’t know, I’m scared, and I want something done,” the witness said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.