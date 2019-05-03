Dozens of people came out to a meeting in Saginaw to voice their opinions about marijuana.
A public meeting was held at the Saginaw Community Action Center where people in the community were able to discuss the possibility of having marijuana dispensaries in the city.
David Chesney, a long-time resident of Saginaw, said he’s all for having dispensaries in Saginaw as long as people use the product sensibly.
Chesney also thinks marijuana could be good for local businesses.
"I think that the surrounding counties have opportunities, so why shouldn't we?” Chesney said. “I think that this is a clean industry."
Saginaw Mayor Floyd Kloc said some people are concerned about the impact marijuana could have.
Officials from McLaren Healthcare and the state were at the meeting to answer questions about marijuana's effect on the environment and public health.
Local psychologist Dr. Zigmond Kozicki said these questions and more are vital in providing the public with answers on how marijuana facilities can impact their community.
"I have patients who have chronic pain, and I’ve seen the transition of patients over the years now to using cannabis," Kozicki said.
Kloc said they weren’t trying to make any decisions at the meeting, just hear from the community.
