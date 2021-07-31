The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are encouraging face coverings for the unvaccinated and those fully vaccinated in four mid-Michigan counties labeled as a substantial risk of transmitting COVID-19.
Over a year and a half into the pandemic, masks have become a part of everyday life. When vaccination rates increased, the mandates on wearing them indoors were lifted.
Some Saginaw residents are glad to see them go.
"It's hard to breathe, you can't go running, it's difficult," said Paula Berbaun.
As the Delta variant spreads, Saginaw, Tuscola, Huron, and Shiawassee counties are at a substantial risk of transmitting COVID-19 according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Along with that risk level, the CDC recommends community leaders encourage everyone to mask up indoors regardless of vaccination status.
Some Saginaw residents support wearing a mask indoors.
"I never stopped using my mask," Valerie Emerson said.
"I think everyone should wear the mask. Just in case. We're not sure what's going on, so I think the best thing is for us to protect ourselves," Charles Williams said.
Other residents hope another mask mandate is not on the horizon.
"It should be your opinion. I don't think the government or any entity like that should tell you what to do," Victor Leichner said.
"For safety I can certainly understand that. But many people are vaccinated now and they're not wearing them, and it seems like we're not having a lot of trouble. A lot of people are still very healthy," Paula Berbaum said.
Community transmission levels are measured by new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days. In Saginaw County, that number is 146.
The CDC also takes into account the percentage of positive tests. Saginaw County is 7.27 percent.
For Denae Williams, that is enough to continue wearing her mask.
"I definitely want to make sure I'm protected; my kids are protected. So, I don't mind wearing a mask still," Denae Williams said.
The remaining mid-Michigan counties are at a moderate risk of community transmission.
