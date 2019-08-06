A Saginaw resident doesn’t want her water bill to go up but that’s what is going happen in 2020.
“I’m retired and that really puts a burden on us,” Janie Rodea said.
By state law, Saginaw and every other municipality in Michigan must replace its lead service lines by the year 2040. To do this, Saginaw’s City Council voted to raise water rates.
Based on average usage of 6,000 gallons per month, monthly payments would gradually climb from the current rate of $27.33 to $36.65 by 2022.
“I realize we need to replace the piping,” One resident said. “But it would be nice not to fall on the taxpayer’s back.”
"I don't like the increase because we already pat an awful lot," another resident commented.
Mayor Floyd Kloc said he wishes water rates didn’t have to go up but the city has no choice.
“It’s all what we call an ‘unfunded mandate’ by the legislature,” Kloc said. “We’d have much less of a problem in they funded as they really should be doing but there not.”
Kloc is quick to point out even with these higher rates, Saginaw water is more affordable than other cities in Mid-Michigan.
Bay City and Flint have more expensive average monthly rates, only Midland is cheaper.
Kloc still doesn’t believe the cost of replacing lead service lines should fall at the feet of cities. He wants residents to take action.
“I think they need to contact their legislator and say when you impose these mandates pay for them,” he said.
Something Janie plans to do.
“Where do they expect us to get this money if they’re not increasing my pension or disability,” she said. “So, no, I don’t believe that’s right. We should not have to pay for that.”
