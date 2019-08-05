Hearts are weighing heavy over the two mass shooting this weekend, killing at least 31 people and injuring dozens more.
People gathered Monday night in Borchard Park in Saginaw for a candlelight vigil to honor the victims and fight back against gun violence.
“I think a lot of people feel deep anger at not just that administration but our society itself,” said vigil organizer Carly Hammond. “We're not doing enough, there’s not enough being done to have these tragedies happen over and over again.”
The first shooting in El Paso, Texas, a gunman entered a WalMart where he gunned down dozens of people. He allegedly posted a manifesto online targeting immigrants. The death toll is now at 22.
The second shooting happened several hours later where a gunman opened fire in front of a bar in Dayton, Ohio. Nine more people were killed in that shooting, including the gunman’s own sister.
But it’s not just in other communities, Shane Atwell said violence in alive and well in Saginaw.
“Whenever my family and I watch the news at home there’s always a shooting in Flint, Saginaw or Detroit,” Atwell said. “Ugh, all I can say is the violence needs to stop.”
They both said that starts with change on a local and national level.
“The injustice comes from not enough being done,” Hammond said. “We need to demonstrate to our community that there are people willing to stand up and say enough is a enough.”
According to the gun violence archive, there’s been more mass shootings than days so far this year.
