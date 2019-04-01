Residents in Saginaw are getting fed-up with blighted properties in their neighborhood.
Dora Walker said she is tired of living near abandoned properties in her east side Saginaw neighborhood.
“I try to keep my property up as much as I can and then I hate to see all that happening somewhere else where I have to look at that and then try to keep mine up,” Dora Walker, a resident of Saginaw said.
While blighted properties remain an issue in Saginaw County, the County Treasure Tim Novak said progress is being made to rid residents of blighted properties in their neighborhoods.
“Over the last five years we’ve taken out over a thousand properties that were blighted, they were dangerous, and that has improved the neighborhoods,” Novak said.
Novak said that millions of dollars in both federal and county money have gone toward the removal of blighted properties. He said that recently Saginaw County was awarded another federal grant of $220,000.
“It’ll probably allow us to take down nine to eleven houses. And then we use money every year out of the land-bank's general fund, anywhere from half a million to a million dollars a year,” Novak said.
Novak said that money is used to demolish another 25-30 homes and some commercial properties. He said he will not stop until all the blight is gone.
“It’s a goal and we’ll keep working at it,” Novak said.
Walker said she liked to hear that, she just hopes that it leads to action.
“It would mean a whole lot to me because if they tear those houses down and keep it cleaned up, then we can live here,” Walker said.
