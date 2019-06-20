A group of Saginaw residents are taking their neighborhood back after years of blight.
“Look at this crap. It’s unbelievable,” said Gary Dawkins, Saginaw resident. “They use it for a wasteland.”
Dawkins grew up at 11th and Janes on Saginaw’s east side.
“When I grew up there were people living in all these houses,” Dawkins said.
Now the area is lined with collapsing garages and homes long forgotten.
“The roof has fallen down and has two vacant cars that have been sitting back there for over 20 years,” Dawkins said.
Over the years, people have used the lots as dumping grounds.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Dawkins said. “Drive by it every day and I just can’t take it no more.”
That is why Dawkins is taking back the neighborhood.
He and his neighbors are cleaning up the disaster. On Thursday, they focused on the dense weeds and vines.
“We’re out here to make a difference in the way our community looks,” Dawkins said. “Bring back pride and instill a sense of hope.”
If you want to help them, they will be at 11th and Janes at 9 a.m. through the afternoon on Friday and Saturday.
The Saginaw Basin Land Conservancy, which works with the county land bank, is helping out with the volunteer project. It provided the dumpster, gloves and trash bags.
