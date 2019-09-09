A Saginaw man recently escaped a devastating fire but everything he and his roommates owned was destroyed. Now the community is pitching in to help.
T&T Authentic Mexican Restaurant in Saginaw held a special fundraiser Monday to help them out.
The fire happened late last month at a home on Saginaw’s eastside, leaving four roommates with nothing.
“My son is doing really well,” said T&T owner Toyo Rosas. “I mean he's still having problems breathing but he inhaled a lot of smoke.”
23-year-old Colorgio Rosas was in that fire, he almost lost his life. Now his father and T&T owner is hoping the community can lend a helping hand.
“I figure if we can help these boys out I’ll do a fundraiser, open up on Monday and do what we got to do,” Toyo said.
Normally the restaurant is closed on Mondays but they're accepting donations for everything that was lost in the fire.
“Just to get these boys some clothes, some personal things they lost, anything is probably going to help,” Toyo said.
The restaurant is offered a special for anyone that stops by to support. Four tacos for five dollars or taco lunch for five dollars and all proceeds go towards the boys.
The owner is hoping for a good outcome to help all four roommates who lost everything.
“We do a lot for the community and I just ask that the community come out and help us support this good fundraiser,” Toyo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.