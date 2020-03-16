Empty booths, dark TV screens and the sound of silence. Not the familiar sights and sounds of a usually popular old town eatery.
"What are we going to do?" Paul Barrera, owner of Jake’s Old City Grill asked.
It’s a question many business owners are asking themselves after Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered all restaurants and bars close to slow the spread of the coronavirus covid-19.
"We immediately contacted the key staff and vendors and started to prepare for the inevitable," Barrera said.
Jake’s employs 27 people. He called his staff in this morning to fill these now empty chairs for an emergency informational meeting.
"Utilize the asset of unemployment and Department of Human Services that will help them to survive also," he said.
Barrera believes all restaurants should be prepared to be closed for three to six weeks. With his high cost of seafood and steaks he says it doesn't make sense for him to even offer take-out.
"For us to be open on a ‘maybe somebody might order’ basis puts at risk thousands of dollars of inventory that's not reusable," Barrera said.
