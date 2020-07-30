Coty's Landing in Saginaw is temporarily closed after several staff members may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The possible exposure happened while staff attended a private social gathering, the restaurant said on its Facebook page.
"While nothing has been confirmed, I have decided to temporarily close Coty's Landing in the interest of public safety. We will remain closed until such time I feel it is safe for everyone to return," the post said.
The restaurant said it is taking this time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the restaurant.
"We have worked to go above and beyond by sanitizing tables, chairs and barstools between guest visits, sanitizing our bathrooms, doors and other common touch points multiple times per day, providing guests and staff with hand sanitizer stations throughout the restaurant, enforcing social distancing to the extent possible, diligently enforcing the mandate requiring masks for employees and guests and so much more," the restaurant said.
The owner said she will not put dollars before safety and she thanks her customers for their patience and understanding.
