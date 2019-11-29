Black Friday meant toys, toys, and more toys at Saginaw’s Once Upon a Child.
“Paw Patrol, American Girl, Thomas the Train, and Legos and Disney,” said Kimberly Rainey, store owner.
Rainey said they had prepared for Black Friday for months in advance.
“We save up the best toys and the best clothing brands that we can find to reveal on Black Friday,” Rainey said.
She said it’s the perfect place to shop for deals you can’t get anywhere else.
“Dress and feel like a million bucks without spending a million bucks,” Rainey said.
The most important part of shopping locally is the profits stay in the area.
“For every $100 spent locally, $68 of that stays local. That’s almost 70 percent of your money that stays local to support surrounding businesses,” Rainey said.
Once Upon a Child also held a prize giveaway.
“We’ve got great giveaways here at Once Upon a Child this year for just shopping with us on Black Friday. You can enter to win an American Girl doll or a Monster Truck,” Rainey said.
Despite being a small business, Rainey said they’ve seen lines grow bigger every year.
“We grow it bigger every year, every year we save up more stuff to reveal on Black Friday because people love it so much,” Rainey said.
