The deep freeze caused lots of problems for the Saginaw Road Commission and with the warm-up expected this weekend, they are expecting a lot more.
“It’s been a challenge. We went from 10 inches of snow to very cold weather, to high winds and now we’ve got some warmth coming at us. So it’s been a challenge, but we’ve handled it,” said Daniel Medina, director of maintenance for the Saginaw Road Commission.
Some areas of Mid-Michigan saw up to a foot of snow that will slowly melt this upcoming week thanks to the warm weather.
The Saginaw County Road Commission has a 35-person crew, including a night shift to handle the upcoming issues.
Medina said the flooding has them worried.
“What’s going to be the issue is our frozen culverts and what not, that we have out there so that could be a challenge,” Medina said. “The water doesn’t have anywhere to go, so we have a vacuum machine that will probably be running quite a bit during that time period and then there’s some cases that we’re just going to have to close the road off until the water does go down.”
The road commission wants to remind everyone when you see a road closed sign, or hear about road closures, to seek an alternate route.
Medina is expecting other issues like potholes and cracks in the roads but said its hard to tell because of the unpredictable weather in Michigan.
“It gets kind of tough this time of year when you’ve got this short warmth and then right back to cold, so I don’t think really that it’s gong to be an issue, but I guess time will tell,” Medina said.
(Read More:Rapid thaw could wreak havoc on pipes, roadways in Midwest)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.