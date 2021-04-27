40th annual Cinco de Mayo parade in Saginaw
(Source: WNEM)

For the second year in a row, Saginaw’s Cinco de Mayo parade and festival have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

La Unión Civica Mexicana said it felt the decision is in the community’s best interest to avoid a potential super-spreader event.

“We would love to celebrate and have a festival outside,” said Larry J. Rodarte, the Cívica’s operational manager. “But Michigan has had the country’s most alarming outbreak, and we all have to do our part to help us get through this pandemic and see it end.”

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.