For the second year in a row, Saginaw’s Cinco de Mayo parade and festival have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
La Unión Civica Mexicana said it felt the decision is in the community’s best interest to avoid a potential super-spreader event.
“We would love to celebrate and have a festival outside,” said Larry J. Rodarte, the Cívica’s operational manager. “But Michigan has had the country’s most alarming outbreak, and we all have to do our part to help us get through this pandemic and see it end.”
