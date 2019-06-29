Mid-Michigan residents dressed in their best costumes for all things science-fiction in downtown Saginaw.
Villains and superheroes strolled through the SVRC Marketplace for the city’s comic-con.
Attendees were treated to comic book artists, crafts, countless comic books and memorabilia along with other merchandise for sale.
A cosplay contest was also held for participants dressed in unique and custom costumes of their favorite characters.
Organizers say this event mirrors larger comic-cons but on a smaller scale with a local flavor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.