Saginaw’s Jazz on Jefferson celebration has been canceled out of concern for the public’s safety.
“Following continuing and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, the committee believes the health and wellbeing of participants and guests is of overriding importance,” said Tom Trombley, Jazz on Jefferson coordinator.
The annual one-night event was originally set for June 3.
Organizers say the event celebrates the history, vitality, and diversity of Saginaw’s South Jefferson Avenue and attracts thousands of people.
Next year’s Jazz on Jefferson will be on June 9, 2021.
