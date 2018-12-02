The Saginaw branch of the NAACP held a town hall discussing the opioid crisis is devastating Michigan and the rest of the country.
In the state of Michigan alone, an average of five people die from an opioid overdose every day and within our urban communities, the problem is only growing which is why the local NAACP chapter in Saginaw made it their focus at this month’s town hall.
“Unlike other crises that we’ve had, when it comes to substance abuse, normally we’re talking about one age bracket, but this affects everybody,” said Carl Williams, NAACP Vice President.
Williams says the purpose of the meeting isn’t just for discussion but also awareness.
Informing the public that opioids aren’t just illegal drugs like heroin but include prescription medicine like oxycontin and fentanyl.
While prescription opioids can help with moderate to severe pain, they can be just as dangerous and addictive as those drugs you find on the street.
Which is why local representatives from Saginaw as well as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services were in attendance as well.
Along with state representative Vanessa Guerra who explained how the issue was being handled in Lansing.
“In 2015, we created a bi-partisan task force and since that task force we’ve implemented and enacted a number of laws to kind of help curve that epidemic,” Guerra said.
But while the opioid crisis continues to be a focus at the state, Guerra explains her goal is to punish those who abuse prescription drugs and not the ones who suffer from acute pain.
“We still have some work to do, but the main thing is the state has recognized that we have a problem,” Guerra said.
