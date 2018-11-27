A Saginaw resident who made his name as an attorney and won election to the city council now has a new title.
“It doesn’t feel much different today than it did being the mayor pro tem the day before,” Saginaw Mayor Floyd Kloc said.
Kloc was sworn in at Monday night’s city council meeting. He succeeds Dennis Browning.
Kloc said his first priority will be to make Saginaw a more desirable place to live and work.
“We really want to expand the opportunities for business, for housing, for cultural involvement of our citizens,” Kloc said.
Kloc will be the mayor of Saginaw for at least the next two years.
“I’m hoping that we can accomplish a lot. I really am. And a lot of things have been happening already. There’s been a lot of development in Saginaw over the last five, 10 years that have been tremendous assets to the city,” Kloc said.
Assets such as Delta College’s Saginaw campus, the riverfront Saginaw development and the SVRC Marketplace to name a few.
Kloc would also like to see the city’s tax cap removed. It’s a measure that limits the amount of taxable income the city can take in.
Kloc said the cap has cost the city $50 million in taxable income over the last 30 years.
He said only a vote by the city’s residents can abolish the tax cap.
In the meantime, Kloc is embracing the job given to him by the city council. He said he is eager to work with them as Saginaw enters its next chapter.
“We have a good council that I believe is strongly working together for these goals. And I’m very happy to be able to say that I’m part of it,” Kloc said.
