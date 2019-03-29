Saginaw’s Ojibway Island is getting an extreme makeover thanks to help from a local grant by The Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
The department offered over $300,000 toward renovations of the Saginaw River Walk, along with additional funding from both the city and the county.
Brian Keenan-Lechel, Director of Saginaw County Parks and Recreation said the work being done to the island includes bush and deal tree removal, re-decking, and upgrading of the trails, renovation to the public restrooms, and a new pathway on the island’s westside for pedestrians and vehicles.
“The total project cost is about $600,000 and again a majority of that came from that Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund program,” Keenan-Lechel said.
He said that it would be a huge improvement to the island’s outdoor events.
“We’ve seen over a thousand folks come out and enjoy our programming in these parts and they were able to take advantage of the grant opportunity that was available to them,” Keenan-Lechel said.
He said that construction should be done this summer.
“Absolutely, anticipate it being wrapped up by June and again the Saginaw Riverwalk is an absolute gem in the city, and it’s a great safe projected pathway,” Keenan-Lechel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.