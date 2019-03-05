Saginaw Transit Authority (STARS) has extended its reach in the county to include Washington Avenue east of I-75.
The move allows employees to get to work in places including Nexteer Prototype Center, Airway Oxygen, Meekhof Tire, and many others.
“We had riders calling and asking for service to employers on Washington Avenue in Buena Vista Township,” said Glenn Steffens, Executive Director of STARS, adding, “We need to connect people to jobs.”
STARS Express will pick up and drop off residents needing rides to work, to the grocery store, or appointments, anytime between 4 a.m. Monday and 3 a.m. Sunday.
Anyone needing a ride can call a day in advance to schedule by calling (989) 907-4040 or (989) 753-9526.
