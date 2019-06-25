Summer officially kicked off in Saginaw with the opening of the splash park.
The Frank N. Anderson Celebration Park Splash Pad is now open.
Ter’Marion, 9, from Saginaw, said he enjoyed being out there, even though his mom delayed him a little Tuesday morning.
“Hurry up, come to the water park, but my momma, she just keeps running places,” Ter’Marion said.
The opening of the park was also delayed.
It was originally set to open Memorial Day weekend but was pushed back due to weather and repairs.
Dawn Bailey said she is happy she can come out and cool off with her 7-year-old.
“Give him something to cool off with and enjoying different residents in the community, and having fun,” Bailey said.
Ter’Marion said he plans to visit the park 100 times this summer.
The splash park is free to the public. It’s open between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
