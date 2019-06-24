A Saginaw summertime tradition is kicking off this week.
Saginaw’s Splash Park, located at 1830 Fordney St. in the Frank N. Andersen Celebration Park, will open on Tuesday, June 25.
The park will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the summer.
This year’s opening was delayed due to two damaged water features' underground piping.
“Repairs were complicated due to the extremely wet and below average temperatures,” said Bruce Caradine, facilities administrator, in a press release. “We wanted to make sure all necessary repairs were completed to avoid any further park closures throughout the summer.”
The city of Saginaw wants to thank residents for their patience while the necessary repairs were made.
“We are hopeful that with this recent repair to the splash pad, we will be able to offer our citizens one of the enjoyable outdoor recreational experiences in our area,” said Phil Karwat, director of public services, in a press release.
The Splash Park also has boulder climbing structures for kids, a skate park, and enhanced pathways connecting to the Saginaw River Walk.
