While Cinco de Mayo is just a day away, the city celebrated and honored Saginaw Mexican heritage.
La Union Civica Mexicana hosted the Cinco de Mayo Festival and kicking the event off with the 40th annual parade.
The themes this year were unity, equality, and progress.
Starting at Ojibway Island, the floats and music were led by the grand marshal and Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel Gomez.
Those who come for the festival and take part in the parade say it’s important to educate the younger generation on the heritage.
“It’s good for our kids to know kind of where we come from and the heritage and our music and our culture to show that it’s fun to get dressed up, it’s fun to show it and not to be ashamed of it,” said Elicia Delgado, who participated in the parade.
The festival gates opened after the parade where people enjoyed authentic Mexican food, music, and dance.
The event was capped off with a performance by Chris Perez, the husband of the late Tejano singer Selena, at the Historic Union Civica Mexicana Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.