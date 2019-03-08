The Department of Veteran Affairs announced the new Medical Center director of the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center in Saginaw.
Dr. Barbara Bates joined the VA Medical Center as chief of staff in December 2015. She also served as acting medical center director from May to August 2016 and again in July 2018 to present.
"We are excited to appoint Dr. Bates as the official medical center director of the Aleda E. Lutz VA in Saginaw," said Denise Deitzen, Acting Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 10 Director. "Dr. Bates has an outstanding track record of more than 25 years of dedicated leadership and innovation in serving our nation’s heroes.”
Bates has been with the VA family over the past 25 years with increasing levels of responsibility, including associate chief of staff for quality management, chief of physical medicine & rehabilitation, and national deputy director of physical medicine & rehabilitation at the VA central office.
The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC in Saginaw operates an 81-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation community living center, with an additional eight bed acute medicine and telemetry wing. It provides care to more than 36,700 veterans in a 35-county geographic area, from Mid-Michigan to the Mackinac Bridge.
Veterans also receive care at one of their nine VA community based outpatient clinics located throughout Michigan.
More information about this VA can be found at www.saginaw.va.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.