The Saginaw Public School Board approved plans on Wednesday to demolish the bean elevator that used to be home to the iconic "Beans Bunny" sign.
Members approved a budget of $543,210 for Beirlein Construction to bring the building down six to zero.
The demolition will help make way for the district's new comprehensive high school campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.