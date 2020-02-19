The Saginaw School board signed off on a plan that aims to reshape the district.
Under it, the city’s two high schools would combine into one school. The building would be constructed on the site now occupied by the Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy.
The academy and Handley Elementary would relocate to Arthur Hill on a “gifted and talented campus.”
The superintendent says the plan ultimately will benefit students.
"It puts them on a level playing field and gives them a fighting chance to be able to compete once they leave us," Superintendent Romant Roberts said.
It passed with a unanimous vote.
So far, the superintendent says the plan is getting positive reviews all around.
The district will now start working on coming up with a potential price tag for the plan.
