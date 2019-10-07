Vaping is a serious issue for schools across Mid-Michigan.
"It's not something we're taking lightly," said Michael Newman, principal at Saginaw Heritage High School.
Vaping has been blamed for numerous illnesses and some deaths across the country.
Closer to home, we've learned school districts throughout Mid-Michigan have dealt with students vaping on campus.
Newman said steps are being taken to crack down on vaping in his district.
"Surveillance. And we're looking at possibly in the very near future putting some detectors inside our bathrooms, so we can detect it more,” he said. “Because that's typically where a lot of it is going on when it does happen."
Newman also wants to make sure his students are educated on the issue. He said so far this school year, the number of vaping incidents at his school are down compared to this past spring. He credits the student body for the drop in vaping at the school.
"They want a safe school,” Newman said. “They want a place to come where they are free, and they can go to school without intimidation and things like that and worry. They want those things.”
Newman said he has some advice for anyone who is currently vaping or thinking about vaping.
"Think it through,” he said. “I mean you're putting things into your body that the long-term effects, short-term effects may not be clearly understood yet."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.