A 44-year-old man who was an employee at a Saginaw school has been arrested for sharing child porn on the internet.
Kevin Patrick Quarles, of Flushing, was arrested after digital evidence was seized from his home.
The investigation began when it was learned Quarles was sharing child sexually abusive materials on the internet, the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force said.
Quarles has been charged with one count of child sexually abusive activity and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.
He was arraigned on Feb. 6.
The International Academy of Saginaw said they were aware one of their employees was arrested and their employment with the school was suspended immediately.
"The school's leadership is cooperating with the state and local authorities and is committed to the well-being of all our students," School Director Kandi Thomas said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.