The president of a Mid-Michigan school board has been invited to Washington for the State of the Union.
Senator Gary Peters announced Friday morning Richard Burmeister Jr, president of the Saginaw Intermediate School District school board, will be his guest for the State of the Union.
“I’ve heard from small businesses and families across the state about the need to better prepare students for the jobs of today and the future. Not all students want to pursue a college degree, and it’s critical we ensure students can access opportunities for developing the skill sets needed to land good-paying jobs,” said Senator Peters.
Peters said he will be highlighting the SISD’s efforts to closing the skills gap by expanding career and technical education as well as apprenticeship opportunities.
Burmeister said he’s honored to attend the President’s address with Peters.
“By expanding CTE options, we’re giving employers in the area a better opportunity to fill jobs locally, while preparing students for available jobs and enabling them to develop the skills needed for good-paying jobs and successful careers,” Burmeister said. “Senator Peters has been a leader on this issue, and I thank him for all he’s done to support students in Saginaw County and across our state.”
The State of the Union is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 4 in Washington D.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.