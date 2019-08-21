Parents can have a role in shaping their child’s education this afternoon.
The Board of Education is launching a new initiative to guide Saginaw Public Schools through a five year strategic and transformation plan.
The planning process includes hearing from parents, students, and teachers about areas of strengths and improvements.
The input sessions begin at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 at the school district building on Millard Street.
