Saginaw Public Schools is requiring all students and staff to wear a mask when they return on Aug. 30.
The school district said classrooms will be disinfected daily with fogging machines. Sanitizing stations and air purifiers will be placed throughout each building. Desks will be 3 feet apart.
School members will be monitored for fevers as they enter a school building, the school district said. Students who test positive for COVID-19 will be required to quarantine for 10 days from the date of the test.
