Saginaw Public Schools wants the community to be on alert after three separate reports of an unknown man attempting to approach students.
The first incident happened on Friday, Jan. 11 in the area of Bond and Madison Street.
The second happened Monday, Jan. 14 in the area of Wadsworth and Veterans Memorial Parkway.
The third happened Tuesday, Jan. 15 in the area of Elm and Division Street.
In all three incidents the man attempted to approach students walking in the area of their bus stops, the school district said. In both, he was wearing a black hoodie, district officials said.
In the second incident, the unknown man was observed driving a white SUV with tinted windows, the district said.
It is unclear if it is the same suspect in all cases.
Saginaw Police have been made aware of the incidents and are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.