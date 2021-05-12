Saginaw has seen an increase in gun violence, especially among young teens, during the last few weeks, according to city police.
The city of Saginaw is urging residents to realize the consequences of pulling the trigger.
“We are again asking our community to stand with us — to put the guns down and end the violence,” said Chief Bon Ruth. “We ask each of you if you know something say something. Working together with the community, we can help stop the tragic loss of life in our city. We will continue to direct resources to areas most impacted by violence and trauma to deter further violence. However, we need families to implore those they love to put the guns away and realize that there are consequences for their actions. Live’s are ruined including their own.”
“We are all aware of what a pandemic is and Gun violence in Saginaw is a pandemic-like disease that is affecting more than just the victims that are shot. Gun violence affects everyone in our community. Please don’t solve your issues with guns,” said Det. Sgt. Mathew Gerow.
The Saginaw City Council including mayor Brenda Moore and Mayor Pro-Tem Michael Balls are asking residents to put their guns down.
(1) comment
Is this increase higher than the normal yearly increase we see in the spring, or is it merely the same increase we see every spring?
