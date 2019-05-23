GENERIC: Marijuana
Source: CBS

Saginaw leaders are asking residents if recreational marijuana shops should be allowed in the city.

The city council will soon decide whether the city will allow stores to legally sell recreational marijuana in city limits.

The city posted a brief online survey to gauge public opinion. It will be up until the end of June.

Do you want recreational marijuana facilities in the city of Saginaw?
