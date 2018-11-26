Crews have been trying to clear the roads all day, but it will take more time to get to some roads than others.
“I wouldn’t get out of here for nothing in 24 hours,” said Robert Nash, Saginaw resident.
Nash’s driveway is clear, but the side street he lives off of is a different story.
“They ain’t even plowed ‘em yet. We’re just waiting,” Nash said.
Karena Burns lives only a few blocks away and is in the same boat.
“Horrible, horrible. As opposed to the main streets, the main streets are great. The side streets are hard to drive down,” Burns said.
Burns said lots of cars were slipping and sliding earlier on her commute. She said she is already over the snow.
At least she and Nash are staying optimistic their roads will eventually be cleared.
