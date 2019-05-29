The Gates family felt blessed to have one valedictorian. Just a year later, they got another one.
“My goal was just stay on top of my school work and get the best grades that I could,” said Morgan Gates, valedictorian.
Morgan is this year’s valedictorian of Arthur Hill High School. She is following in the footsteps of her sister Mason, last year’s valedictorian.
“We’re definitely proud of them. We always put them in learning programs and making sure they were getting extra learning over the summers and being involved,” said Cassen Gates, father.
He is not kidding.
Morgan was in National Honor Society, track and field, varsity volleyball, school choir, and the list goes on.
“Morgan really grinds and grinds and this was the end result,” Cassen said.
“Arthur Hill gave me a one-of-a-kind experience. I met a lot of people, did a lot of things. It prepared me for my future,” Morgan said.
She and Mason said they owe their good grades and work ethic to their family. They push each other so they can have bright futures.
“I just want to live comfortably, you know. Take two-week vacations if I want to. I just like working hard so when I’m all done, I can look back and say, ‘yeah, that was nice,’” Mason said.
Morgan said she is going to Michigan State University in the fall to major in electrical engineering, like her sister.
