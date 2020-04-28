Secretary of the Army, Hon. Ryan McCarthy promoted three Michigan National Guard Soldiers to the rank of Specialist during the senior official’s recent visit to Michigan.
Among the three, Secretary McCarthy promoted Private First Class Oralia Gomez who is from Saginaw and has been supporting the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We got promoted by the Secretary of the Army and a 4-star general which was awesome,” Gomez said. “With everything going on, in those few moments that we got promoted, it felt really good. I forgot about the bad for a minute and was able to celebrate myself and my two other battle buddies.”
Army officials said McCarthy and the Army’s vice chief, Gen. Joseph Martin visited Michigan Guard Soldiers who are supporting the response to COVD-19.
The Army leaders’ visit will be memorable for the newly promoted Soldiers.
Promotions weren’t the only thing on Gomez’s mind.
“My team and I are specifically working in receiving, so any time shipments of supplies come to the warehouse, we unload and inventory what was received and then we send it over to bulk storage,” said Gomez.
Gomez said they also do other jobs when they are needed.
The Michigan National Guard has been integrated into the state’s emergency response since the Governor announced its activation on March 18.
Across the State of Michigan, the guard is supporting medical screening, assisting at local food banks, augmenting the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC), and supporting efforts for establishing alternate care facilities across Michigan.
According to army officials, Title 32 funding for the Michigan National Guard was approved on March 30, providing federal resources for future humanitarian relief activities by the Michigan National Guard under the authority of the Governor.
“This is my first time being activated for anything,” Gomez said. “I've been in for two years but most of that was going to recruit sustainment battalion and training, so it feels good to be doing what I signed up to do.”
As of April 28, 2020, more than 800 Michigan National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are actively supporting the state's COVID-19 response as Guard members support requests from local communities and state agencies.
