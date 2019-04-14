For the first time ever, Saginaw Spirit is advancing to the OHL Western Conference Final.
Spirit defeated the Soo Greyhounds 5-0 in game 6 Sunday night to win the Western Conference Semi-Final series 4-2.
The Spirit await their next opponent. It will either be London or Guelph.
Game 7 between those two teams is set for Tuesday night.
Catch highlights from tonight's game in Sports Xtra at 10 p.m. on TV5+ and 11 p.m. on TV5.
