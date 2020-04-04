The Saginaw Spirit have swung for the fences with their first round draft pick on April 4.
The team selected who most scouts believe is the best player in the draft. His name is Adam Fantilli and he fell to the Spirit at pick 18 because the star-forward plans on playing with his brother in the United State Hockey League this upcoming season.
"When we're picking at 18, we thought he was the best player in this draft by a country mile, and for us to take him at 18, we weren't gonna pass on him and lose that opportunity," said Dave Drinkill, Saginaw Spirit General Manager. "We believe in our program and even if he doesn't come right away, he's such a high end talent at such a young age. We aren't gonna pass on him at 18."
The Flint Firebirds grab forward Gavin Hayes with their first round selection. Hayes is from Westland which is about an hour away from the Dort.
He said he's happy to stay close to home.
"It's like a dream come true," said Hayes. "I don't know how to explain anything else. It's what every kid wants to play - juniors to play hockey for a living."
Due to the coronavirus and social distancing, this year's OHL draft was done entirely online. Normally, the front offices of each team work side by side in a room, but that was not the case today.
