The Saginaw Spirit announced its safety protocols for home games during the 2021-22 Ontario Hockey League season.
To date, the state of Michigan is not mandating vaccinations for those attending indoor sporting events but it does highly recommend wearing a face mask in public settings.
Numerous sanitizing stations have been installed throughout the Dow Event Center and the venue is encouraging patrons to frequently wash their hands. The Dow Event Center will clean high-touch surfaces more often with electronic sprayers.
The venue will also increase the air exchange rate from normal settings and air handling units will be disinfected regularly. Anyone awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test or experiencing any of the following symptoms is asked not to enter the facility: fever, chills, shortness of breath, cough, fatigue, body aches, sore throat, runny nose or any other symptoms indicating illness.
No bags, purses or backpacks larger than 14”x14”x6” will be allowed. All bags will be subject to a thorough inspection. Diaper bags will be allowed after a thorough inspection if the guest has a child with them.
The Dow Event Center is in the process of renovating its parking structure. Crews are repairing and replacing the elevators and lighting as well as performing structural upgrades to the parking ramp.
The Saginaw Spirit is heading back to the ice next weekend, but hockey fans won’t be able to park in their usual spot.
Tickets can be sent by email or to a fan's mobile device. Fans will receive a physical ticket when buying one at the box office. Group and season tickets will still be physical tickets through the 2021-22 season.
