After an incredible run last season, Spirit fans are looking forward to another great one this year as well.
With the unveiling of the Saginaw Spirit’s West Division Champions banner, came the start of the home opener against the Spirit’s in-state rival, the Flint Firebirds.
It’s a moment that fans have been waiting for all summer long.
“We heard it coming in, so it sounded great,” said David Galan from Bay City.
David and Ariel Galan have been coming to Spirit games since they first started dating 10 years ago.
They said last year’s season had them believing the team could go all the way.
“We hope every year they can win, right,” Ariel said.
“I mean, we got the first goal in this game so what better start right,” David said.
But there were also new Spirit fans in attendance for Saturday’s home opener.
“Well this is my first game and I’m having a great time,” said Cody Armstrong from Midland.
Armstrong hopes that maybe he’ll even see them win a championship during his first season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.