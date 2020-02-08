The Saginaw Spirit held its special Mental Health Awareness Night on Feb. 8.
The game was dedicated to former spirit player Terry Trafford who sadly took his own life in 2014.
Several vendors and nonprofits were at the game promoting their causes and support groups to help anyone who may be struggling with their mental health.
"Here in Michigan, we have over 1,400 people that die by suicide," said Barb Smith, the founder of the Suicide and Response Network. "We have a lot of people with mental health concerns, so what we wants to do is bring some awareness to our community and show them who our resources are right here in the Great Lakes Bay Region."
