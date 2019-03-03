During Sunday night’s game, the Saginaw Spirit brought attention toward a national crisis, calling it their Opioid Awareness Night.
It’s an event which raises money for local efforts and education on the epidemic.
“There’s over almost 3,000 deaths every year from opioid overdose in Michigan,” said Craig Goslin, president and managing partner for the Saginaw Spirit.
Goslin said Michigan’s statistics on the epidemic are part of what inspired the event features support from local hospitals and several non-profits hoping to change the lives of those affected by opioids, like Midland father Terry Hanley.
“It’s very hard every day because you think about it every day, there’s always unanswered questions that you have,” Hanley said.
Hanley lost his son to a heroin overdose in 2013 and now serves with an organization called For a Brighter Tomorrow, which supports those coming out of rehab through financial means.
A service which he said is invaluable to families having to pay for court ordered drug testing or counseling.
“What we like to make sure parents out there know that are dealing with this now, whether they have a child dealing with addiction or somebody that is passed is that there are people out there that are there for them and we’re here to help them,” Hanley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.