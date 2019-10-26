The Saginaw Spirit is teaming up with local organizations to support breast cancer awareness and survivors.
At the Dow Event Center, fans were covered head to toe in pink for the Spirit’s 13th annual Pink Out Game.
It’s all to raise awareness about the disease and raise money to continue the ongoing fight against cancer.
“January the third I felt a lump and when I felt a lump I went to the doctor,” said Karen McClain, a survivor of breast cancer.
McClain is one of many showing support and raising awareness at the 13th annual Pink Out Game.
It’s a special pregame tribute that honors survivors.
“We all feel special when we come here, we come here and we meet different people and we get to mingle,” McClain said.
The Saginaw Spirit teamed up with Ascension St. Mary’s for the big event.
“And the reason we have so many survivors is from events like this raising public awareness that breast cancer is a treatable disease,” said Dr. Stephanie Duggan, with Ascension St. Mary’s.
Duggan said not only does the event raise awareness, but it also gives hope to those battling the disease.
“There is hope. After you get through the chemo, after you get through the surgery you can survive and life is wonderful,” Duggan said.
Hope that McClain knows all too well after first questioning her diagnosis.
“Why me. Then I thought to myself why not me. With God I serve he can fix anything,” McClain said.
