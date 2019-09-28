Spectators at Saturday night’s Saginaw Spirit game were also witnesses to the team’s Opioid Awareness Night.
Health organizations from across Mid-Michigan, such as the Covenant Healthcare, Ascension St. Mary’s, McLaren Bay Region, and Mid-Michigan Health partnered to bring attention to the opioid epidemic.
But before fans could even enter the arena, a trailer designed by the group Families Against Narcotics was outside to inform them about the hidden dangers of opioids.
Inside the trailer, it’s designed to look like a child’s bedroom with everyday ordinary objects.
But if you take a closer look you’ll notice that some of them have hidden contraptions to hide drugs.
Lori Ziolkowski is the Vice President of Families Against Narcotics Great Bay Region.
Several years ago, her daughter, Amanda, went through heroin addiction and nearly died from an overdose, she’s now in recovery.
However, Ziolkowski said the signs of addiction were there and that she never even noticed them, which is why the organization designed the trailer.
“And so we want to help educate parents on potential red flags that they might see in their young person’s bedroom so that they can address the problem early,” Ziolkowski said. “Because this is a treatable disease it’s also a diagnoseable disease and if you can catch it in the early stages it doesn’t have to progress into overdoses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.