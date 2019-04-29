The Saginaw Spirit's road to ultimate victory came to an end in Game Seven of the OHL Western Conference Championship Series.
The team lost 3-2 against the Guelph Storm on Monday, April 29 at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw.
The Spirit had an early lead in the series, coming out of the first four games with a 3-1 record. Guelph made a comeback, winning each of the last three games.
The Storm will now take on the Eastern Conference Champion, the Ottawa 67s, in the OHL Championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.