The Saginaw Spirit takes the ice in the OHL Conference finals for the first time in their 17 years.
Charles Peterson manages at Bourbon and Company located in downtown Saginaw. He said hockey fans make great bar patrons and he loves seeing them during games.
Peterson said he’s excited to see a Saginaw Spirit playoff home game taking place in April.
“It’s awesome. We get pretty much a half hour after we open, we start to fill up. And then we’ll stay busy with everyone probably until five minutes before the game starts. A quick break, and then you’ll get people coming in for late night pizza after the game,” Peterson said.
Saginaw Spirit officials said they are glad that this playoff run has such a positive effect of the community.
“This is a great reward for the fans and all the support the community has given us. All the corporate sponsorship, we’re number one in the 60 team CHL in corporate sponsorship, and what a nice reward to them for all their loyalty over the years,” Saginaw Spirit’s Owner Richard Garber said.
Garber has owned the Saginaw Spirit since it started 17-years ago, and he is thrilled for his team, and the community that supports it.
“It’s great for the Dow and the concessions and it was sure fun to watch the masters on Sunday; and then watch hockey Sunday night. We’ve never been able to do that before and that was a lot of fun I got to tell you,” Gerber said.
Peterson hopes the Spirit playoff run lasts into May, bringing with it more hometown hockey nights.
“It’s really great to serve you guys and I’d like to see you in here more,” Peterson said.
