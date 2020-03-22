It's been just over a week since the Saginaw Spirit's season was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.
All the players went home to be with their families, including star-forward Cole Perfetti.
The young man who is second in the OHL in points scored said he really misses playing the sport he loves and his teammates.
"It's weird going from seeing them everyday being on the go everyday and the next day having everything taken away," said Perfetti. "The guys, they're the best hanging out with them, spending time with them and having laughs with them. It's the memories that last in junior hockey. It's crazy how much I miss the game, but it's even just skating going out there on the ice. Obviously, all of the rinks are closed in Toronto in my area so we can't even get to practice."
Perfetti and the Spirit were entering the final few weeks of another successful regular season.
The team was in first place in the west division, and was one of a handful of teams with a great chance to win the league championship.
"We had a great thing going I think," said Perfetti. "The best streak in the OHL we were the hottest team as of late. So, it's just unlucky timing. We're looking forward, the guys are in a group chat still talking to each other, making sure we're keeping up with each other. Making sure we're staying fit and active to ensure that when we do come back, we're all ready to go."
The season being delayed is a double whammy for Perfetti. He is ranked as one of the top players eligible for June's NHL draft.
Many scouts believe he will be selected in the top ten or even the top five if the draft happens.
"It's crazy having this go on in your draft year," said Perfetti. "You know, you dream about your draft year being perfect, and every since I was little, I dreamt of my draft year. Having this kind of pause and impact in your draft year, it's kind of a bummer, but the virus is a bigger thing and it's about the world first and the population and making sure everyone's okay. I understand, it's just kind of tough."
Perfetti had this message for Spirit fans who miss watching their favorite team play.
"You guys are the best fans in the league," said Perfetti. "We're excited to get back playing in front of you guys. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the support you guys give. We wouldn't be here without you guys. Just stay positive and stay healthy and be ready for Spirit Hockey when it comes back."
